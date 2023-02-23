Rumours abound over Lionel Messi's future, which is still up in the air. At the end of the current campaign, the terms of his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will expire, and he will then be free to go on. Meanwhile, there are strong speculations that Leo may return “home" to Camp Nou.

According to Sport, a Spanish website that referenced Catalunya Radio in its article, Jorge Messi had a meeting with Joan Laporte, president of FC Barcelona, last week.

According to the Spanish publications, Laporte has long been prepared to welcome La Pulga back to Barcelona, and there may be movement in Spain to expedite a transaction since Messi's term with PSG expires on June 30.

Also Read: Was Lionel Messi's extra-time goal illegal? World cup final referee says this

It has been reported by Catalunya Radio that Laporta spoke with Jorge Messi. Messi's return to FCB and a statement made by his brother Matias were other topics of conversation. Matias previously stated that his brother wouldn't come back until Laporta was fired. According to Catalunya Radio, he also said that Barcelona was a little club before Leo's arrival.

Meanwhile, eminent Spanish writer Gerard Romero has claimed that Messi is considering going back to Barcelona. Romero said that the Argentine legend was still talking about going back to FC Barcelona.

Messi’s stint at PSG has been controversial. Despite scoring the game-winning goal against LOSC Lille, former PSG player Jerome Rothen criticised Lionel Messi for his lacklustre effort.

Also Read: ‘Nothing left’ to achieve: Lionel Messi looks absent on field amid retirement speculations

Messi had scored the game-winning goal, but Rothen emphasised that nobody should forget about his subpar performance overall. Messi is anticipated to make more of an impact on the team, the former winger insisted.

Further, Rothen argued that Messi's performance against Lille supported his claim that the star had underperformed since joining PSG.

Lionel Messi’s best performance came at FC Barcelona that he scored 669 goals for. He assisted 290 goals and created 406 chances. Messi was a part of 10 La Liga, four Champions League, seven Copa del Rey, three Club World Cups and three European Super Cup championships.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author