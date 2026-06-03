Is mango juice safe? ‘Rotten, worm-eaten’ mangoes intended for pulp extraction seized in Gujarat; video may disgust you

Is your favourite summer drink, mango juice, safe to consume? A recent video by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has raised concerns over food safety and the quality of commercially sold juices.

After a food safety department flagged “artificial ripening of mangoes” in Guwahati, the FSSAI said on Wednesday that the Gujarat Food Safety Department cracked down on the wholesale production of mango juice in Mehsana.

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During the inspection, enforcement teams in the city seized a massive stock of mangoes infested with fungus and insects, the FSSAI said on Wednesday.

The statutory body shared a video on X showing insects inside "heavily rotten" pulpy mangoes, which were meant to be used for juice extraction.

The FSSAI said in a post on X, "The Gujarat Food Safety Department enforcement teams discovered and seized massive stock of mangoes intended for juice extraction. Mangoes used for juice extraction were found heavily rotten, worm-eaten & visibly infested with fungus and insects."

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Strict enforcement action has been taken against the violators, the FSSAI wrote on Facebook.

According to the Free Press Journal, the raid was conducted by the Mehsana Food and Drug Department at a warehouse operated by Patidar Ras Kendra, a wholesale mango supplier located in Mahadev Industrial Park near Nugar village.

Also Read | Big blow to Indian exporters as Japan bans Indian mango imports

The facility was reportedly preparing large quantities of mango pulp and juice for market distribution.

Acting on a tip-off, Food Safety Officer VJ Chaudhary and his team carried out a surprise inspection of the warehouse, the report added.

During the operation, officials discovered large stocks of spoiled mangoes, many of which were infested with worms.

A total of 2,025 kilograms of rotten mangoes were seized and destroyed on the spot, the Free Press Journal reported, adding that 230 grams of prepared mango juice found at the facility was also discarded.

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Earlier, the food safety department of Assam said, “A surprise surveillance drive in fruits was conducted today in Fancy Bazaar, Guwahati. Artificial ripening of mangoes using calcium carbide was detected again. The entire stock of mangoes was destroyed at the GMC dumping ground.”

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in

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