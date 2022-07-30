Is monkeypox strain detected in India different from Europe outbreak? Read here

In a new revelation, the genome sequencing reports of the first two monkeypox cases reported in India suggests that they were infected with A.2 strain of the virus which is different from the one causing the monkeypox outbreak in Europe with B.1 variant, according to an analysis by scientists at CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB).

