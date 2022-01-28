Is NeoCov a hype? Maharashtra COVID task force on coronavirus strain

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Experts have said NeoCov has only been found in bats and it has never infected a human being
If it ever infects humans, then it might be potential to kill one in three people
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Demystifying the buzz around coronavirus variant NeoCov, Maharashtra Covid task force member Dr Shashank Joshi pointed out it is an old virus closely related to MERS Cov. Explaining whether it poses risk for humans, he said “NeoCov can use ACE2 receptors of bats but they can't use human ACE2 receptors unless a new mutation occurs."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Demystifying the buzz around coronavirus variant NeoCov, Maharashtra Covid task force member Dr Shashank Joshi pointed out it is an old virus closely related to MERS Cov. Explaining whether it poses risk for humans, he said “NeoCov can use ACE2 receptors of bats but they can't use human ACE2 receptors unless a new mutation occurs."
Experts have said NeoCov has only been found in bats and it has never infected a human being. If it ever infects humans, then it might be potential to kill one in three people, as it has a close resemblance to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
Experts have said NeoCov has only been found in bats and it has never infected a human being. If it ever infects humans, then it might be potential to kill one in three people, as it has a close resemblance to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
The researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Wuhan University said in a recent study, the NeoCov virus is discovered in a bat population in South Africa and is currently spreading only among animals. However, it has now been found that NeoCoV and PDF-2180-CoV use some types of angiotensin-converting enzyme, including bat ACE2 and human ACE2 for entry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Wuhan University said in a recent study, the NeoCov virus is discovered in a bat population in South Africa and is currently spreading only among animals. However, it has now been found that NeoCoV and PDF-2180-CoV use some types of angiotensin-converting enzyme, including bat ACE2 and human ACE2 for entry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Just one mutation is enough for the virus to be able to infiltrate human cells."
“Just one mutation is enough for the virus to be able to infiltrate human cells."
NeoCov is related to the Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS-coronavirus, they further clarified.
NeoCov is related to the Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS-coronavirus, they further clarified.
The World Health Organization said further study is required to find out whether the virus poses any threat to humans. "Animals, particularly wild animals are the source of more than 75% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Coronaviruses are often found in animals, including in bats which have been identified as a natural reservoir of many of these viruses," WHO said to Russian news agency Tass.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The World Health Organization said further study is required to find out whether the virus poses any threat to humans. "Animals, particularly wild animals are the source of more than 75% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Coronaviruses are often found in animals, including in bats which have been identified as a natural reservoir of many of these viruses," WHO said to Russian news agency Tass.