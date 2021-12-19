Omicron threat: As Delhi recorded highest single-day spike in six months on Sunday, a health expert said that the rise in infection could be due to the Omicron variant.

"The infectivity of Omicron variant is very high. When it goes to a susceptible population, then it will rise and fall quickly just like it happened in the second wave. It is a natural phenomenon and we need to watch it closely," said Dr. Sanjay Rai, Community Medicine Professor, AIIMS.

Delhi has far reported 22 cases of Omicron variant, but the daily Covid count has been rising for the last few days.

India has so far reported 151 cases with highest infection coming from Maharashtra.

Speaking on the country's overall count, Dr. Rai said that the rise and fall of cases will happen but we also need to strengthen the infrastructure. He also talked about the impact of cold weather on infection cases.

"For any microorganism, in extreme temperature, it is difficult to spread but during cold exposure, immunity can drop then the person can be susceptible. The best temperature for viruses is between 20 and 30 degrees. Extreme weather is not tolerated by the virus. So, September, October, November, February, and March would be more convenient for the virus," he said.

Today, Delhi reported 107 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since June 25. As per the Delhi government's health bulletin, the positivity rate for the day stands at 0.17%, which is the highest since June 22. One death was also recorded, taking the toll to 25,101. The case fatality rate is 1.74%.

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centres for the treatment of the new variant Omicron.

