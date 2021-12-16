The Omicron variant of coronavirus cannot be dismissed as being “mild", said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the regional director of WHO South-East Asia region, on Thursday.

"The overall threat posed by Omicron largely depends on three key questions: (1) how transmissible the variant is; (2) how well vaccines and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection protect against infection, transmission, clinical disease and death; and (3) how virulent the variant is as compared to other variants," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Based on the currently limited evidence, Omicron appears to be spreading faster, at a rate not seen with any other previous variant. Emerging data from South Africa suggest an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions," she added.

The official said that there is still limited data on the clinical severity associated with Omicron and more information is expected in the coming weeks.

“Further information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron and WHO encourages countries to contribute to the collection and sharing of hospitalized patient data through the WHO Covid-19 Clinical Data Platform," said Singh.

"We should not dismiss Omicron as mild. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm health systems," she said.

Vaccine efficacy against Omicron

When asked if anti-Covid vaccines are effective against Omicron, Dr Singh said that preliminary data suggest that "vaccines may have reduced effectiveness against Omicron".

“Again, it will take a few more weeks before there is enough evidence to fully assess the vaccines' performance against Omicron. We should also not forget that vaccines alone will not get any country out of this pandemic," she said.

Pandemic ‘far from over’

She emphasised the emergence of variants is a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

When asked if India can face a third wave of Covid-19 due to Omicron, she stressed the need to strengthen surveillance, public health, social measures and rapidly scale up vaccination coverage.

"As in the past, whenever we have done these well, we have seen a decline in cases. We know that these measures work. It's up to each one of us, and all of us to together, to stop transmission, which we can and we must," she said.

Need for booster dose

Commenting on booster doses' effectiveness against Omicron, the WHO official said that current data show that the performance of vaccines that received WHO's Emergency Use Listing holds up well against severe forms of the disease with minor or modest reductions in effectiveness by six months after the last primary dose.

“Preliminary studies on the impact of Omicron on vaccine effectiveness, and whether additional doses may be necessary suggest that an additional dose may confer benefit, yet it is too early to draw definitive conclusions from these limited labs and clinical studies. WHO will continue to review the evidence, and update its recommendations as appropriate," she said.

“SAGE has recommended moderately and severely immunocompromised persons may be offered an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine as part of an extended primary series. To make a recommendation on the use of booster doses for the general population more data is needed on vaccine performance of the primary series over time," she said.

She further said that the booster policy has to be considered in the context of the goal of preventing severe disease and death and protecting the health system. WHO recommendations on boosters will be updated as more evidence becomes available, she added.

Vaccines for children

Expressing her views on Covid-19 vaccination for children in India, the WHO regional director said that countries should consider individual and population benefits of immunizing children and adolescents in their specific epidemiological and social context when developing their Covid-19 immunization policies and programs.

“As children and adolescents tend to have the milder disease compared to adults unless they are in a group at higher risk of severe Covid-19, it is less urgent to vaccinate them than older people, those with chronic health conditions and health workers," she said.

“There are benefits of vaccinating children and adolescents that go beyond the direct health benefits. Vaccination that decreases Covid-19 transmission in this age group may reduce transmission from children and adolescents to older adults," she added.

With inputs from agencies.

