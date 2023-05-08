There's no doubt that Zomato and Swiggy revolutionised food delivery by ensuring that all food cravings would be resolved with just a click of a button. The two companies have remained neck-to-neck in competition, offering offers and discounts to their customers frequently.

However, in the business of ordering food, a new player has begun to grow gradually, challenging the dominance of Zomato and Swiggy. The new platform is ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) which is owned by the government. The USP of the ONDC is that it lets restaurants sell food directly to consumers without the need for a third party (like Zomato and Swiggy).

ONDC food tech platform has been around since September 2022 but has begun to gain popularity recently. As per reports, the platform has surpassed the 10,000 daily order mark. Netizens are comparing the food delivery prices offered by ONDC, Swiggy, and Zomato and have found ONDC cheaper.

ONDC vs Zomato vs Swiggy price comparison:

Mint also did a price comparison among the three platforms to understand the difference. The price of 'Big Tandoori Paneer Burger' was ₹359 in both Zomato and Swiggy. Whereas, in ONDC its cost was ₹270.

View Full Image (L to R) ONDC's burger price, Zomato's burger price and Swiggy's burger price

What is ONDC?

The government-owned ONDC allows customers to order food, buy clothes, book cabs, buy movie tickets, and buy groceries, and electronics in just one click. Unlike Amazon which is an aggregator of products and customers, ONDC is an aggregator of all products and services. Everything mentioned above will be included in just one app.

How to use ONDC?

ONDC is not a separate app that you can download from Play Store. Instead, ONDC works like UPI, which means it can be added to existing apps like--Paytm, PhonePe and Meesho, etc. ONDC has more than 29,000 sellers that are selling 36 lakh plus products.

One can use ONDC via the Paytm app. Go to the Paytm app and type 'ONDC' on the search bar. Now you can order food from the restaurant. It must be noted that not all restaurants are selling food through this platform as it is relatively new.