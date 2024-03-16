Is One Nation One Election 'unconstitutional'? Key challenges tackled, but many remain: Explained
A high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind has supported the concept of One Nation One Election. However, many constitutional experts have raised concerns and objections. Here is a deep dive into the controversial topic.
Several questions were raised on the feasibility and applicability of ‘One Nation One Election’ when the discussions around the concept gained momentum last year. Now, a high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind has tried to address some of the challenges that "One Nation One Election" brings.