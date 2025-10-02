Is PM Modi meeting Donald Trump soon? Buzz after Malaysia briefs India on US President’s ASEAN plans

Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet US President Donald Trump in Malaysia later this month?

While there has not been an official word about the meeting from either the Washington or New Delhi, Malaysia has, however, informed India that President Trump will visit Kuala Lumpur for the summits of ASEAN and East Asia leaders from October 26 to 28, according to a report in the Indian Express.

This has led to speculation of a possible bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the East Asia summit in Kuala Lumpur.

While India has not yet confirmed PM Modi's travel plans, there has been no official announcement from the US side on President's Trump’s travel itinerary.

Modi-Trump meeting? Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia will the host of the ASEAN and East Asia summits and Kuala Lumpur. Delhi has been in touch with Malaysia about India’s participation, the report said. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also expected to travel attend the summit.

Specualtion about a Modi-Trump meeting have been doing rounds since the US and India resumed talks on a trade deal. The negotiations were stalled after the imposition of tariffs on Indian goods by Trump administration and the subsequent row over Indian purchase of Russian oil.

But last month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York during the United Nations General Assembly session. After the meeting, Rubio described India as “a relationship of critical importance” to the US and flagged “trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals” as key issues.

The Indian Express report said that the possibility of Modi- Trump meeting in Malaysia would depend on how the trade deal talks proceed.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional group of ten countries that promotes economic, political, security, and cultural cooperation among its members. Founded in 1967, its member states are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam

Modi-Trump talks On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict and said it provides a viable path to long-term peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people as well as the larger West Asian region.

“We welcome President Donald J Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace,” Modi said in a post on X.

India-US Trade Talks Earlier, on September 16, Trump called up Modi to wish him on the eve of his 75th birthday. This was the first conversation between Modi and Trump since Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent.

The two leaders spoke hours after India and the United States were back at the negotiating table to work out a trade deal in New Delhi today. This raised hopes for a breakthrough weeks after President Donald Trump imposed punitive tariffs on India for buying Russian oil.

US Trade Representative for South Asia Brendan Lynch led the American side during the day-long negotiations on Tuesday. Senior Commerce Ministry official Rajesh Agarwal represented India during the meeting, which turned out to be ‘positive.’

The trade talks took place after the much-deferred arrival of the US delegation in New Delhi. Trump imposed a punitive 25 per cent levy on India on August 27, doubling overall tariffs to 50 per cent.

Last week, a senior State Department official was quoted as saying by news agencies that President Trump and PM Modi share a "very, very positive" relationship and will meet

"In terms of meetings coming soon, I certainly don't want to get ahead of announcing anything for the President, but I'm sure you'll see the two (PM Modi and President Trump) meet," the State Department official told PTI.