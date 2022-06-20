Is Rahul Gandhi Queen Victoria? Sambit Patra takes jibe at Congress leader

While the Congress criticises the ED interrogation of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, BJP leader Sambit Patra said that 'law is equal for all'.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In response to the Congress' protests about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra said on Monday that "law is equal for all."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In response to the Congress' protests about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra said on Monday that "law is equal for all."
"No one is Queen Victoria or Prince in this country that they won't be probed, law is equal for all. Everyone is probed for corruption...The public knows about the involvement of a family and Rahul Gandhi's role in misusing the country's money through the National Herald scam. It is natural that if corruption is done then there will be an inquiry," said Patra.
"No one is Queen Victoria or Prince in this country that they won't be probed, law is equal for all. Everyone is probed for corruption...The public knows about the involvement of a family and Rahul Gandhi's role in misusing the country's money through the National Herald scam. It is natural that if corruption is done then there will be an inquiry," said Patra.
On June 20, Congress workers across the country are organising "peaceful" rallies against the "anti-youth" Agnipath plan and the federal government's "vendetta politics" against party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On June 20, Congress workers across the country are organising "peaceful" rallies against the "anti-youth" Agnipath plan and the federal government's "vendetta politics" against party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Patra also said, "Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement that we're from the first family and how are we being probed. Congress' top lawyers also went to the Supreme Court with their demands on ED interrogation. But the Supreme Court said that they have to face a trial. If corruption is done in India, then the Constitution says that no matter who you are you will have to face trial."
Patra also said, "Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement that we're from the first family and how are we being probed. Congress' top lawyers also went to the Supreme Court with their demands on ED interrogation. But the Supreme Court said that they have to face a trial. If corruption is done in India, then the Constitution says that no matter who you are you will have to face trial."
For the fourth day in a row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to ED in the ongoing probe into an alleged money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper.
For the fourth day in a row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to ED in the ongoing probe into an alleged money laundering case involving the National Herald newspaper.
According to reports, Rahul Gandhi was previously questioned in depth regarding the Gandhi family's ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the firm that publishes the National Herald daily.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to reports, Rahul Gandhi was previously questioned in depth regarding the Gandhi family's ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the firm that publishes the National Herald daily.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Investigators in the ED, sources said, had also asked Rahul Gandhi to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.
Investigators in the ED, sources said, had also asked Rahul Gandhi to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.
The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.
The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.