After showing signs of stabilisation for a few months, COVID cases are once again surging in India. On Wednesday, the country recorded above 5,000 cases for the first time in 93 days. With this, the total COVID tally touched 4,31,90,282, while the active cases rose to 28,857. Of the new cases, close to 2,000 cases were reported from Maharashtra alone. Other states that are also showing a sharp rise in cases include Kerala, Karanataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The question is - is this an indication of the 4th COVID wave?

Is India looking towards the COVID 4th wave?

Most experts are of the opinion the current surge is not a sign of the start of another COVID wave. Explaining further they said, the variant that is circulating currently is Omicron which had already peaked earlier this year. So catching a severe infection from its subvariant for the second time is highly unlikely.

Last week, while speaking about the sudden surge in cases, Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at Centre for Community Medicine dept at AIIMS, Delhi, said, “The number of cases might increase which doesn't matter much as RNA virus keeps mutating. Increased severity & death toll matters, which is unlikely."

Explaining the reason behind the sudden COVID surge, Rai told news agency ANI, “these types of viruses don't end quickly and fluctuations will keep happening. We should move toward normalcy." And, he further assured that as compared to second and third waves, the situation in our country can be considered great right now.

What are the COVID symptoms to watch out for?

You should get tested in case of symptoms like sneezing, coughing, high fever, tiredness, headache, vomiting, nausea and body pain continue for 2-3 days without any other health complication.

Symptoms like loss of appetite, loss of concentration, irritability, sleep disorder, pain in the chest, rashes on skin, extreme pain in the legs and hands are also seen during COVID.

If you test positive for coronavirus, make sure to inform everyone who came in contact with you to remain isolated till the incubation period of the virus. Follow COVID protocols.