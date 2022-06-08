Is recent COVID surge an alarm for the 4th wave? Check symptoms to watch out for

After showing signs of stabilisation for a few months, COVID cases are once again surging in India. On Wednesday, the country recorded above 5,000 cases for the first time in 93 days. With this, the total COVID tally touched 4,31,90,282, while the active cases rose to 28,857. Of the new cases, close to 2,000 cases were reported from Maharashtra alone. Other states that are also showing a sharp rise in cases include Kerala, Karanataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The question is - is this an indication of the 4th COVID wave?

