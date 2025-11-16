Is Red Fort open today? Lal Quila metro station reopens 6 days after Delhi blast, traffic resumes on Netaji Subhash Marg

Delhi car blast near the iconic Red Fort took place six days ago, on November 10 evening, which prompted closure of the monument, Lal Quila Metro Station and Netaji Subhash Marg route. As investigations continue into the tragic incident and normalcy returns to the Chandni Chowk area which remained deserted for days, authorities have announced reopening of the access points.

Advertisement

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on November 15 said that the Red Fort premises will reopen to the public from Sunday, November 16, Hindustan Times reported. This implies that the heritage site is reopened to visitors five days after the deadly blast, which claimed around 13 lives and caused burn injuries to several others.

Red Fort ticket price, opening-closing time, working days Those planning a visit to the UNESCO world heritage site must take note of entry fee, opening and closing time and opening days. Red Fort entry fee is ₹35 per person for Indians and ₹500 per person for foreign tourists. On weekends, the ticket price for adults is ₹80 per person and ₹30 per person for children, inclusive of light and sound show.

Advertisement

Those willing to watch light and sound show during the weekend will have to pay ₹60 per person for adults and ₹20 per person for children on weekdays. The gates of Red Fort open for visitors at 9:30 am and close at 4:30 pm every day, except for Monday on which the monument, also known as Qila-e-Mubarak, remains closed.

Delhi Traffic Police lifts traffic restrictions on Netaji Subhash Marg Traffic movement on Netaji Subhash Marg route also remained suspended for days following the blast. Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday announced that the route has reopened as the authorities lifted restrictions from the afternoon, almost four days after the blast.

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “From 01:00 PM on 15.11.2025, both carriageways and service roads will be reopened for vehicular movement. •Commuters may now use Netaji Subhash Marg as per their routes.”

Advertisement

Following the November 10 Red Fort blast, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) announced that “Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings and IGI Airport” were placed on high alert. The Chandni Chowk market also remained closed for a few days after the blast.

Also Read | All gates of Lal Quila metro station reopened six days after Delhi blast

DMRC opens all gates of Lal Quila Metro station The Lal Quila Metro station in New Delhi reopened for passengers on Saturday. Initially, the authorities opened up only two out of the four gates. According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) update, Gate No 2 and Gate No 3 reopened on 15 November. Meanwhile, Gate No 1 and Gate No 4 reopened on 16 November.

DMRC in a post X stated, “Service Update: All the gates of Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Delhi blast: Lal Quila Metro CCTV captures moments of Red Fort car explosion

Delhi blast probe update A major update in the Red Fort blast case emerged on Sunday as Delhi police sources confirmed that three cartridges were recovered from the explosion site. Following the discovery of the 9mm calibre cartridges, two live and one spent, a senior official said, "“These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission,” ANI reported.

Advertisement