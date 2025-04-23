‘Is Robert Vadra a proxy for Pakistan or for terrorist…’: BJP asks after controversial remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

Vadra said, “When this terrorist act took place, they (terrorists) were looking at IDs, people who were non-Muslims were attacked and messages were given to the prime minister. Why is this happening? Because, they are feeling that Muslims are being mistreated in our country.”

Speaking the language of terrorists, says BJP

BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday hit out at Vadra and said, "Robert Vadra's most disgraceful statements are unpardonable, indefensible. Is he a proxy for Pakistan or is he a proxy for murderers/terrorists? Because he seems to be speaking the language of terrorists when he pretty much says that there is a justification for these heinous terrorists to kill Indians... The way Robert Vadra is speaking and making statements, it is as if terrorists have a justification to do this..."