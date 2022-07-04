SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is back in the news again. It currently trending on social media after some pointed out that they see it as 'gay romance' than an ‘action’ movie. Some Western audiences has recently tweeted that they really enjoyed the romance between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Reacting to it, Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the comments. He wrote, ''I was right. “They are so gay' Western audience's perception of 'RRR' as a gay story.''

And now, Oscar winner Resul Pookutty said it to be a ‘Gay love story’ too quoting a Times of India article.

Gay love story …. — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 3, 2022

The film, which was pegged as a pan India movie also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr.

"RRR", also one of the most successful Indian films of 2022, has minted over ₹1,200 crore at the box office worldwide.

Meanwhile, Netflix last month said the Hindi version of "RRR" has become "the most popular film from India" on the streamer globally. The Hindi dubbed take of the Telugu language film arrived on Netflix on May 20, two months after its worldwide theatrical release.

According to the streaming platform, "RRR" (Hindi) film, which has a runtime of 3 hours 2 minutes, has been viewed for "over 45 million hours" across the world.

"RRR is now the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world," Netflix announced on Twitter.

The Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of "RRR" started streaming on ZEE5 from May 20.