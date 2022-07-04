Is RRR a gay love story? This Oscar winner thinks so

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' is back in the news again. It currently trending on social media after some pointed out that they see it as 'gay romance' than an ‘action’ movie. Some Western audiences has recently tweeted that they really enjoyed the romance between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Reacting to it, Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the comments. He wrote, ''I was right. “They are so gay' Western audience's perception of 'RRR' as a gay story.''

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}