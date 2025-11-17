Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain; multiple districts on orange alert. Will Chennai schools remain closed?

An orange alert indicating heavy rainfall has been issued for parts of Tamil Nadu and the capital, Chennai, due to the presence of an upper-air circulation — a low-pressure system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. According to the weather agency, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the southern state over the next four days.

Which districts are under the orange alert? Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and the Karaikal region, have been placed under an orange alert.

Where has a light to moderate rainfall warning been issued? Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast for Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts.

In view of the heavy downpour, the Tamil Nadu government has urged various districts to take precautionary measures. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari sea areas, as squally winds are expected to blow at speeds of 35–45 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 55 kmph, the advisory said.

Are schools closed? Continuous rainfall across Chennai and neighbouring districts has once again raised questions about potential school closures. With an orange alert issued for several regions today, the city is experiencing heavy showers, overcast skies and occasional thunderstorms.

Amid this, many parents and schools anticipate that a holiday might be announced for 17 November, particularly for primary and middle-school students. The rapidly changing weather over the past 48 hours has led authorities to prioritise caution while assessing the situation.

As of now, however, the Chennai district administration has not issued any official announcement regarding a school holiday on 17 November.

Which other regions are expected to receive heavy rainfall? The weather department has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in:

Kerala and Mahe (16–20 November)

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema (17–18 November)

Andaman & Nicobar Islands (18–21 November)

What do the latest meteorological observations indicate? A “low-pressure area” over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast, remained nearly stationary as of 5:30 am on November 16. According to meteorological officials, the associated cyclonic upper-air circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilts southwestward with height. The system is expected to move slowly in a west-northwest direction over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, an “upper air cyclonic circulation” persists over south Bangladesh and its surrounding areas, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.