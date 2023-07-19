comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Is Seema Haider a Pakistani agent? UP Police question her, say they found…
Pakistani national Seema Haider had illegally entered India with her children last week, prompting an extensive probe. She and her Indian partner Sachin Meena were arrested by the police on July 4 and have since been questioned extensively by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad. Officials however said that Haider could not be dubbed a Pakistani spy “unless we have enough proof".

“...Two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, one unused passport with incomplete name and address & ID card recovered from Seema Haider. Investigation of the same is underway. She, along with her four children, entered India illegally and District Police is carrying out an investigation in this regard," the Uttar Pradesh DGP's office said in a brief note.

DGP Prashant Kumar said it was too early to tag Haider as a ‘spy’.

"The matter is related to two countries. Till we have enough proof, it would not be appropriate to say anything in this regard," he said.

Haider had entered India via Nepal, even staying with her partner for a week in a Kathmandu hotel. According to an ANI report the duo had stayed in the hotel under false names for about seven or eight days in March this year.

“Most of the time they used to stay in the room... They used to go out of the Hotel in the morning and evening but they would return within a very short time because our hotel is usually closed after 9:30-10 pm daily and they used to come two hours early... They mostly use to have fruits brought from outside and here in the hotel they only ordered Nepali Veg Thali and didn’t go out that frequently," the owner of New Vinayak Rolpa Jaljala Rukmeli Guest House told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 09:22 PM IST
