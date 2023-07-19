Is Seema Haider a Pakistani agent? UP Police question her, say they found…2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:22 PM IST
Pakistani national illegally entered India with her children, prompting probe. She and Indian partner arrested, questioned by police. Investigation ongoing.
Pakistani national Seema Haider had illegally entered India with her children last week, prompting an extensive probe. She and her Indian partner Sachin Meena were arrested by the police on July 4 and have since been questioned extensively by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad. Officials however said that Haider could not be dubbed a Pakistani spy “unless we have enough proof".
