Is Sensodyne recommended by dentists worldwide or is it World's no 1 sensitivitu toothpaste? No says the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), passing an order to discontinue such advertisements.

The consumer protection body has also imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh for misleading advertisements of Sensodyne products which make the claims “Recommended by dentists worldwide" and “World’s No.1 sensitivity toothpaste."

CCPA had initiated suo-moto action against advertisement of Sensodyne products on various platforms including television, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter showing dentists practicing outside India endorsing the use of Sensodyne products namely Sensodyne Rapid Relief and Sensodyne Fresh Gel for protection against teeth sensitivity and making claims that Sensodyne is “Recommended by dentists worldwide", “World’s No. 1 sensitivity toothpaste" and “clinically proven relief, works in 60 seconds."

After examination of the response submitted by the company, CCPA observed that the two market surveys submitted by the company in support of its claims “recommended by dentists worldwide" and “world’s no.1 sensitivity toothpaste" made in the advertisements were conducted only with dentists in India.

"No cogent study or material were submitted by the company to substantiate the claims made in the advertisements or indicate any worldwide prominence of Sensodyne products. Thus, the claims were observed to be bereft of any reason or justification," the ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

With respect to the claim of “clinically proven relief, works in 60 seconds", consumer protection body had written to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to furnish its comments on the correctness of the claims made by the company.

The assisting drug controller has written to CCPA stating that the claims made by the company are under investigation and further action will be initiated after the hearing process.

Therefore, CCPA has ordered discontinuation of advertisements of Sensodyne products which make the claims.

In the wake of consumer sensitivity around Covid-19 pandemic, CCPA took stringent action against misleading advertisements whereby 13 companies withdrew their advertisements and 3 companies made corrective advertisements, the consumer ministry said.

