Is Shatrughan Sinha joining TMC rebel group? Party MP clears the air, says ‘if speaking truth is considered….'

Shatrughan Sinha, actor-turned-politician, said on Thursday that he would not leave Mamata Banerjee, even in difficult times, emphasising that she had supported him during his own challenging period.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Asansol stated that while some people may have distanced themselves from Banerjee due to pressure, fear, or temptation, he remains committed to principle and will neither quit the party nor abandon its leadership, according to PTI.

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He said that, by nature, he has always been outspoken and that he often believes that if telling the truth is regarded as “rebellion”, then he too can be called a “rebel”. He further stated that he has always spoken openly and directly, never hesitating to call a “spade a spade”.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Is Shatrughan Sinha leaving the TMC rebel group? ⌵ No, Shatrughan Sinha has stated he will not leave the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and will remain committed to Mamata Banerjee, even during her difficult times. 2 Why is Shatrughan Sinha supporting Mamata Banerjee? ⌵ Sinha emphasizes that Mamata Banerjee supported him during his challenging times, making it his duty to stand by her during her current difficulties. 3 What recent developments are happening within the TMC? ⌵ The TMC is facing significant internal turmoil with multiple high-profile resignations, including Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, amid growing dissent and speculation of a split. 4 How does the anti-defection law apply to TMC rebel MPs? ⌵ Under the anti-defection law, for rebel TMC MPs to not face disqualification, a merger must occur where at least two-thirds of the entire political party moves to another party, not just a bloc of MPs. 5 What prompted Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee? ⌵ Kalyan Banerjee issued an ultimatum due to disagreements with Abhishek Banerjee's leadership, demanding that Mamata choose between him and her nephew to address the ongoing internal crises within the TMC.

Also Read | TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigns from Rajya Sabha, third exit in a week

“For the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation about me. Some people are speaking the truth, while others are spreading rumours. Some have claimed that I have joined the so-called rebel group. Yes, by nature, I have always been outspoken. I often say that if speaking the truth is considered rebellion, then I am also a rebel. I have always spoken frankly and called a spade a spade. But I want to state clearly that Mamata ji stood by me during my difficult times, and today, in her difficult phase, I cannot abandon her,” Sinha told PTI.

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He added, "I was elected on the Trinamool Congress symbol - the ‘Jora Phool’ - not once but twice, with the blessings of God. Therefore, it is my duty and responsibility to stand with Mamata ji and the Trinamool Congress...my principle is very clear: when Mamata ji stood by me in my difficult times, it is now my duty to stand by her in this moment as well.”

He stressed that Banerjee is a resilient leader who continues to enjoy a 41% vote share in West Bengal despite the TMC's defeat in the recent assembly elections. He also clarified that he has always worked for all people in Bengal, irrespective of their political affiliation or whether they voted for him, and asserted that he understands his responsibilities and will continue to discharge them diligently.

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Abhishek Banerjee meets Rahul Gandhi as TMC faces historical internal rift Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a nearly 90-minute meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss opposition unity and the future course of the INDIA bloc, at a time when the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is facing growing internal turmoil, including fresh resignations and increasing dissent within the party.

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The meeting took place a day after Mamata Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi. TMC leaders said these discussions were part of ongoing consultations among the India bloc allies following the opposition meeting held in the national capital on Monday.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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