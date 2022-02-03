The Union Health ministry on Thursday, during a press conference said that Covid positive patients should not be denied surgery.

The Union Ministry said that the current variant of coronavirus has not reported any complication or deaths in patients with Covid-19.

The present data indicates that unlike evidence during earlier Covid surge, with the current variant surgery is safe & not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in Covid positive patients. These patients who need surgery need not be denied it: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/a2Rl7qPMS7 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

The Centre urged doctors and hospitals to not deny these patients any surgery.

The statement comes as a huge shift from the previous directives during the second and first waves when surgeries on patients infected with the novel coronavirus or the Delta variant is a variant of SARS-CoV-2 would face complications and sometimes subsequent death if operated on.

During the second wave surgeries were closed not only for patients with Covid-19, but also for patients whose surgery could be postponed.

Operation theatres were also a spot where the deadly virus was being potentially transmissible.

During the second wave which saw the most number of Covid-19 related deaths, only emergency surgeries were being permitted in the country.

Most hospitals in the country had also curtailed elective surgery in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.