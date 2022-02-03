The present data indicates that unlike evidence during earlier Covid surge, with the current variant surgery is safe & not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in Covid positive patients. These patients who need surgery need not be denied it: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/a2Rl7qPMS7
The Centre urged doctors and hospitals to not deny these patients any surgery.
The statement comes as a huge shift from the previous directives during the second and first waves when surgeries on patients infected with the novel coronavirus or the Delta variant is a variant of SARS-CoV-2 would face complications and sometimes subsequent death if operated on.
During the second wave surgeries were closed not only for patients with Covid-19, but also for patients whose surgery could be postponed.
Operation theatres were also a spot where the deadly virus was being potentially transmissible.
During the second wave which saw the most number of Covid-19 related deaths, only emergency surgeries were being permitted in the country.