Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Is surgery safe for Covid patients infected with current variant? Govt answers

Is surgery safe for Covid patients infected with current variant? Govt answers

The Union Ministry said that the current variant of coronavirus has not reported any complication or deaths in patients with Covid-19. (ANI photo)
1 min read . 04:57 PM IST Livemint

The Union Health ministry on Thursday, during a press conference said that Covid positive patients of the current variant should not be denied surgery.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Union Health ministry on Thursday, during a press conference said that Covid positive patients should not be denied surgery. 

The Union Health ministry on Thursday, during a press conference said that Covid positive patients should not be denied surgery. 

The Union Ministry said that the current variant of coronavirus has not reported any complication or deaths in patients with Covid-19. 

The Union Ministry said that the current variant of coronavirus has not reported any complication or deaths in patients with Covid-19. 

The Centre urged doctors and hospitals to not deny these patients any surgery.

The Centre urged doctors and hospitals to not deny these patients any surgery.

The statement comes as a huge shift from the previous directives during the second and first waves when surgeries on patients infected with the novel coronavirus or the Delta variant is a variant of SARS-CoV-2 would face complications and sometimes subsequent death if operated on. 

The statement comes as a huge shift from the previous directives during the second and first waves when surgeries on patients infected with the novel coronavirus or the Delta variant is a variant of SARS-CoV-2 would face complications and sometimes subsequent death if operated on. 

During the second wave surgeries were closed not only for patients with Covid-19, but also for patients whose surgery could be postponed. 

During the second wave surgeries were closed not only for patients with Covid-19, but also for patients whose surgery could be postponed. 

Operation theatres were also a spot where the deadly virus was being potentially transmissible. 

Operation theatres were also a spot where the deadly virus was being potentially transmissible. 

During the second wave which saw the most number of Covid-19 related deaths, only emergency surgeries were being permitted in the country. 

During the second wave which saw the most number of Covid-19 related deaths, only emergency surgeries were being permitted in the country. 

Most hospitals in the country had also curtailed elective surgery in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.

Most hospitals in the country had also curtailed elective surgery in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!