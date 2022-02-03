Is surgery safe for Covid patients infected with current variant? Govt answers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre urged doctors and hospitals to not deny these patients any surgery.
The statement comes as a huge shift from the previous directives during the second and first waves when surgeries on patients infected with the novel coronavirus or the Delta variant is a variant of SARS-CoV-2 would face complications and sometimes subsequent death if operated on.
During the second wave surgeries were closed not only for patients with Covid-19, but also for patients whose surgery could be postponed.
Operation theatres were also a spot where the deadly virus was being potentially transmissible.
During the second wave which saw the most number of Covid-19 related deaths, only emergency surgeries were being permitted in the country.