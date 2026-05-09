Is Suvendu Adhikari among West Bengal’s richest politicians? Here’s a look at the top 3 wealthiest MLAs

As Bengal gets a new government under CM-designate Suvendu Adhikari, candidates’ self-declared affidavits reveal massive wealth across party lines, especially within the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC). Several MLAs have assets worth over ₹40 crore, raising curiosity over whether Suvendu Adhikari himself figures among Bengal’s wealthiest legislators.

Who are the richest MLA's in Bengal? BJP MLA Dilip Saha from Nabagram (SC) in Murshidabad is richest MLA in Bengal, with total assets worth ₹43.03 crore, including movable assets of ₹16.58 crore and immovable assets of ₹26.45 crore.

AITC MLA Ahmed Javed Khan from Kasba in South 24 Parganas ranked second with assets worth ₹39.53 crore. His movable assets stood at ₹15 crore, while immovable assets were valued at ₹24.53 crore.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Suvendu Adhikari's declared net worth? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari declared a net worth of ₹85.87 lakh in his election affidavit. This includes ₹24.57 lakh in movable assets and ₹61.30 lakh in immovable assets. 2 Who are the richest MLAs in West Bengal? ⌵ The richest MLA in West Bengal is BJP MLA Dilip Saha with assets worth ₹43.03 crore. AITC MLA Ahmed Javed Khan is second with ₹39.53 crore, and AITC's Bayron Biswas is third with ₹33.42 crore. 3 Is Suvendu Adhikari among the wealthiest MLAs in West Bengal? ⌵ No, Suvendu Adhikari is not among the richest MLAs in West Bengal. His declared net worth of ₹85.87 lakh is significantly lower than the top-ranking legislators. 4 How many MLAs in West Bengal are crorepatis? ⌵ Out of the 292 winning candidates analyzed, 178 (61%) declared assets worth over ₹1 crore. This is an increase from the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, where 158 (54%) MLAs were crorepatis. 5 What was Suvendu Adhikari's political journey before becoming CM? ⌵ Suvendu Adhikari had a significant political journey, evolving from a grassroots Congress activist to an influential Trinamool Congress leader. He later joined the BJP in 2020 and became a prominent face for the party in West Bengal.

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AITC’s Bayron Biswas, MLA from Sagardighi in Murshidabad, came third with total assets of ₹33.42 crore.

All three legislators have declared PAN details in their affidavits.

Is Suvendu Adhikari among West Bengal’s richest politicians? No, Suvendu Adhikari is not one of the richest MLAs in Bengal

In the election affidavit filed before contesting the West Bengal Election 2026, Suvendu Adhikari has declared a net worth of ₹85.87 lakh. This includes ₹24.57 lakh in movable assets and ₹61.30 lakh in immovable assets, as per the affidavit.

In the movable assets, Adhikari has declared that he has cash in hand of ₹12,000 and doesn't own a car or any other private vehicle. Adhikari has declared ‘nil’ in the jewellery column too.

A few key details revealed in election affidavit Crorepati Winning Candidates: Out of the 292 winning candidates analysed, 178 (61%) are crorepatis. Out of 292 MLAs analysed during West Bengal assembly elections 2021, 158(54%) MLAs were crorepati.

Party-wise crorepati winning candidates: 114(55%) out of 206 winning candidates from BJP, 59(74%) out of 80 winning candidates from AITC, 2 (100%) out of 2 winning candidates from Aam Janata Unnayan Party, 2(100%) out of 2 winning candidates from INC and 1(100%) out of 1 winning candidate from CPI(M) have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore

Share of Wealth Among Winning Candidates: The table given below shows the share of wealth among winning candidates in West Bengal Assembly Elections, 2026:

Total Assets of Winning Candidates: The total assets of 292 winning candidates are Rs. 1,091 Crores.

Average Assets: The average of assets per winning candidates in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 is ₹3.73 Crores. The average of assets per MLA in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 was ₹2.53 crore.