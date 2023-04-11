Elon Musk has started to follow Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, on Twitter. The tech billionaire's action has generated a lot of discussion on social media, with many people guessing about what it might signal for the future of Tesla in India.

As the CEO of Tesla, Musk is one of the most followed people on Twitter, with over 134.3 million followers. According to a recent report from Guinness World Records, Twitter has around 450 million monthly active users, making Musk's following a significant portion of the platform's user base.

With over 87.7 million followers, PM Modi is one of the most followed politicians on Twitter and a well-known figure overall. Many Twitter users have speculated that Musk's decision to follow Modi may be an indication that Tesla is preparing to enter the Indian market as a result of his decision.

Also Read: Elon Musk puts a condition for manufacturing Tesla cars in India

Musk acknowledged that Tesla was thinking about opening a factory in India in May 2022. But he also made it plain that the business would only agree to it if it could sell and service cars in the nation. Musk responded to a tweet by saying that Tesla would not build a factory in any location where it was not permitted to sell and maintain its vehicles.

For some time, there has been interest in Tesla opening a manufacturing facility in India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari even said that the company might gain from doing so. He has, however, made it clear that Tesla cannot purchase vehicles from China.

Also Read: Tesla can benefit by manufacturing EVs in India: Gadkari

Speaking at an event, Gadkari said that he believes the prices of all electric vehicles will soon be less than the cost of petrol vehicles in India. He expressed his belief that it wouldn't be long until the cost of electric vehicles was lower than that of petrol vehicles.

Musk earlier responded to a question about the approval of Starlink usage in India, saying that the company was waiting for government approval.