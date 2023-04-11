Is Tesla coming to India? Elon Musk sparks speculation after following Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:49 AM IST
In May 2022, Elon Musk acknowledged that Tesla was thinking about opening a factory in India.
Elon Musk has started to follow Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, on Twitter. The tech billionaire's action has generated a lot of discussion on social media, with many people guessing about what it might signal for the future of Tesla in India.
