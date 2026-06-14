Is the centre 'accepting applications for free laptops under National Student Laptop Scheme 2026’? PIB fact-checks claim

A viral WhatsApp message claiming that the Central government is accepting applications for free laptops under the 'National Student Laptop Scheme 2026' has been flagged as fake by the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit.

The message, which has been circulating widely on social media and messaging platforms, alleges that students can apply for free laptops through a government-backed scheme. However, PIB Fact Check has clarified that no such programme has been announced by the Government of India.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check said the claim was "FAKE" and urged citizens not to fall for misleading messages.

"The Government of India has NOT announced any such scheme," the fact-check unit said.

PIB also cautioned users that such viral messages are often designed to collect personal or financial information from unsuspecting individuals. It advised people not to click on unknown links or share unverified messages with others.

The fact-check unit urged the public to verify information through official government sources before acting on it and to remain vigilant against online scams and misinformation.

"Do NOT click on unknown links. Avoid forwarding such messages without verifying from official sources," PIB Fact Check said, while encouraging users to report suspicious content.

The clarification comes amid growing concerns over the spread of misinformation on social media platforms, with scammers frequently using the names of government schemes to lure people into sharing sensitive information.

PBI on whether RBI sent account suspension notices via APK files on WhatsApp Previously, it cautioned the public about a fraudulent WhatsApp message being circulated in the name of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), warning that scammers are using APK files and fake account suspension alerts to obtain sensitive banking and personal information.

PIB Fact Check took to X and identified the message as fake and advised users not to download any attached files or disclose their financial details.

According to the fact-checking unit, the message falsely claims to be from the RBI and includes an APK file. It alleges that the recipient's bank account has been linked to suspicious transactions and urges them to share financial information to prevent restrictions on their account.

Refuting the claim, PIB Fact Check stated, "This message is Fake."

It further cautioned that “Fraudsters are using such messages to steal your banking and personal information.”

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Based on screenshots shared by the fact-checking unit, the fraudulent message falsely claims that the RBI has issued a notice concerning "risk control measures" and "unusual transaction activities" associated with a company's account. The message urges recipients to provide certain information within three working days, warning that failure to do so could result in account restrictions or suspension.

PIB Fact Check advised people not to respond to or interact with such messages and stressed that users should avoid installing applications received through unsolicited communications.

It specifically warned users to "Never download unknown APK files or click on suspicious links."

The agency also clarified that the RBI uses WhatsApp only through its two verified blue-tick numbers.

PIB Fact Check said, "RBI communicates via WhatsApp ONLY through its two blue tick verified numbers," and identified the official numbers as 99309 91935 and 99990 41935.