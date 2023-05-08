Why the dollar still reigns supreme

On 15 August 1971, Richard Nixon, the former American president, decided that the link between gold and the dollar needed to be temporarily suspended. This temporary suspension eventually became permanent. Essentially, the dollars that countries held could no longer be converted into gold. They were basically pieces of paper (or digital entries). Even this change did not upset the dollar’s applecart. Also, oil continued to be priced in dollars. As former chairman of the US Federal Reserve Paul Volcker explained: “People were more willing to hold dollars that were not backed by gold than they ever were willing to hold dollars that were backed by gold."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}