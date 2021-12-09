This brave cop squad has its task cut out: save Mumbai from the bombs planted in the metro by evil forces that are out to destroy the nation. When the khaki team begins evacuating a temple, the priests there suddenly realize that they cannot leave the idol behind. On seeing two elderly priests struggling to lift the idol, a group of maulvis from an adjoining mosque rush to their help. The scene ends with these responsible citizens, who belong to different faiths, carrying away the Ganpati idol to safety.

No prizes for guessing it right. This action-packed sequence is part of the Hindi movie Sooryavanshi, actor Akshay Kumar’s recent flick. The movie has been both panned and celebrated in various quarters, but its ‘nationalist’ undertone is widely acknowledged by everyone. Sooryavanshi is the latest in a string of movies made on the ‘patriotism platform’. According to Mint research, the Hindi film industry has since 2014 churned out nearly 40 such films. The theme has been the go-to favourite for several years.

Unsurprisingly then, the Sooryavanshi plot—centered on the life of an anti-terror squad chief—was seen by industry insiders as the winning formula to lure audiences back to the theatres after 18 months of covid-induced shutdown. But is the lure of the hyper-nationalist Bollywood movie beginning to wane?

While Sooryavanshi did net Rs75 crore on its opening weekend, the film is an outlier. Just three weeks after its release, another action drama, Satyameva Jayate 2, which swore on the tricolour to protect the motherland, failed to find many takers. The film starring John Abraham struggled to manage even a double-digit opening weekend figure at the box office.

Abraham’s ode to the nation came three months after actor Ajay Devgn’s Independence Day release Bhuj: The Pride of India that had streamed on Disney+ Hotstar with negligible buzz, brought in limited returns for the streaming platform. Disney+ Hotstar is estimated to have paid more than ₹90 crore to acquire the film. Kumar’s August release Bellbottom was another disappointment, according to trade analysts.

While all these films stuck to the well-tested ‘formula’, the law of diminishing returns seems to be kicking in since audiences have been exposed to other forms of content during the pandemic and have become more demanding, experts say.

“Sooryavanshi did a good job of keeping things cool even though the basic premise was clearly nationalistic. The presence of a popular star coupled with great stunts, exotic locations, and the right packaging helped make for a big-screen experience," a film producer said on condition of anonymity. “(But) the same doesn’t hold true for Satyameva Jayate… that was just ‘in your face’ with nothing new to say. It just goes to show that an over-the-top jingoistic film with nothing fresh to offer will not work anymore."

“Audiences have become very demanding and a major shift has taken place since the (onset of) covid-19, driven primarily by the metros and an educated, high-end viewer base. Before covid, plenty of such mediocre films were doing well," the producer added.

The OTT wave

The heightened emphasis on quality and fresh content may not exactly be great news for the Hindi film industry that is not only notorious for recycling the same stories over and over again but has also lined up a fresh slate of nationalist films for the coming months—from war dramas to period sagas and mythological tales.

As if on cue, Akshay Kumar, poster-child of Bollywood nationalism, has historical drama Prithviraj scheduled for this January. The film is based on the life of a king who was known to have fought for love but the trailer describes him as ‘Hindustan ka sher’ (Lion of Hindustan). Kumar has announced three other films in recent months—Ram Setu, Gorkha, a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, and OMG 2, whose first look suggests he plays Lord Shiva.

Vicky Kaushal will play Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 in Sam Bahadur; Ronnie Screwvala is producing two war films—Pippa on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who fought in the 1971 war and Tejas starring Kangana Ranaut. Kartik Aaryan will play an air force pilot in a film titled Captain India, as will Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

In many ways, the upcoming slate makes sense. “Making films is a very expensive proposition and you need to cover all bases and moods if you want to make money," a movie director said, declining to be named. “So, you will portray Muslim characters (in) a certain way; you will also have the token good Muslim (like in Sooryavanshi) but nothing too overt and you will milk those sentiments because that has been the mood of the nation since 2014."

But the truth is, the film director added, a lot of people are watching and engaging with much better content and the pandemic has engineered a huge shift in taste and palette. Within Bollywood, a rethink is already on regarding some aspects of movie-making, such as budgets and mode of release (for instance, if a film is better suited to an OTT platform). This could soon extend to the plot lines if more films like Satyameva Jayate get rejected by audiences.

“The same formula can work four or five times but the sixth time, everybody does want something new," said Nikhil Taneja, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yuvaa Originals, a Mumbai-based youth media, research and impact organization. Taneja has worked with several companies such as MTV and Yash Raj Films in the past.

“Hindi being the most mass-market movie industry in India and the one with the widest reach… it (the industry) has always pandered to what is called the lowest common denominator. But that’s not all that works. Many southern language films have important conversations within a commercially entertaining structure, and streaming platforms have made these films more accessible," Taneja added.

In Tamil cinema, for instance, even a megastar like Rajinikanth has appeared in Kaala—a take on caste politics—as has Dhanush, who bagged the national award this year for his action drama Asuran—based on a similar subject. National award winner and Tamil actor Dhanush’s Karnan, which released this April, is also a tale of defiance by the oppressed and it was a box office success.

Taneja said a good illustration of why filmmakers ultimately need more tricks than just a bet on nationalism is the fate of Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. The film was made on a budget of over ₹100 crore, but recovered only around half of it for the producers.

The covid-19-induced interval has created a huge shift, exposing a certain section of Indians to dynamic narratives ranging from caste politics to police violence, said a film critic, referring to Hindi shows like Paatal Lok and southern movies like Kuruthi and Jai Bhim. “Those (southern cinema) try to create a completely different idea of India and have laid everything bare. So, these (overtly patriotic) films may not find as much appeal now," the critic, who requested anonymity, said.

Alienating young audiences

In complete contrast to Bollywood, the southern language movie industries have held on to young audiences by introducing them to many new themes, experts like Taneja say. And while the youth is the primary audience for any movie industry, Bollywood has pretty much alienated a bulk of them.

Some signs of it may already be evident given that there is a young audience that has increasingly begun to look beyond Bollywood. Hollywood spectacles, especially those from the Disney and Marvel stable, have been able to catch the fancy of 15-25-year-olds. “This audience base is growing and (it is) becoming bigger by the day," said Vishek Chauhan, an independent exhibitor based in Purnea, Bihar, who saw the younger crowd in his town drawn more to Marvel superhero flick Eternals during the Diwali weekend than either Sooryavanshi or the Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe.

When Chauhan allotted more shows in his theatre for Sooryavanshi, he received everything from mocking emojis to angry threats on his Facebook page. “This is a small population right now. So, it’s easily ignored. But the point is, the fan base has been created and it’s growing. In 10 years, this group may outnumber fans for more mass-market movies," Chauhan said. Bollywood will soon feel the pinch for ignoring this demographic now, he said, adding: “It (Bollywood) needs to reinvent. It is not cool enough for the young."

The Hollywood invasion is very pronounced, Chauhan said, and is evident in the collection of Eternals, which made ₹19.15 crore in its opening weekend even though it was competing with an Akshay Kumar and a Rajinikanth film. Another Hollywood film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which was released in September soon after theatres reopened post the second wave, had netted ₹23.7 crore at a time when no Indian producer was willing to take the risk of releasing a film.

“A Rajinikanth film may not work in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh, while an Akshay Kumar film will not find takers in the south. But Hollywood works pan-India. And five to seven years down the line, when these fans begin to buy their own tickets, a Marvel film will be on par with any big Bollywood film," Chauhan said.

Nationalism with frills

To be sure, the Hindi film industry may not be new to patriotic tales. However, the current crop of films is quite evidently aligned with the ruling dispensation at the Centre, according to trade experts and film critics. It does make business sense because these films are linked to social and political trends that are in vogue and elicit strong opinions.

“Cinema has been part of the state apparatus and a tool of political propaganda since almost the 1930s… and patriotic films such as those produced by Manoj Kumar or V. Shantaram have been made (in India) even in the 1960s and 70s," said Meenakshi Shedde, India and South Asia delegate to the Berlin International Film Festival and an independent curator. “What globalization has done is make sure (that) these nationalist films up their cool quotient with (the help of) fancy locations, visual effects, great stunts and good-looking actors," Shedde added.

Upcoming period dramas and mythological films are also expected to follow the same template, which Sooryavanshi—with its meticulous attention to stunts and locations—clearly did. Adipurush, which will star Prabhas and is reportedly based on the Ramayana, is just one of many examples. The film has a ₹300-crore plus budget.

Irrespective of whether the film’s theme is nationalistic or otherwise, scale that necessitates a big-screen experience will be crucial as audiences return to theatres after the pandemic, the producer mentioned at the beginning said.

“Just a nationalist film could be too simplistic. Filmmakers need to look at emotional dramas with some kind of spectacle," said Uma Vangal, filmmaker and a professor at the L.V. Prasad Film and TV Academy. She added that director SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali franchise, which was essentially a patriotic tale about protecting one’s motherland and its honour, was a great example of an emotional tale peppered with spectacle and special effects.

The director’s next film, RRR, is also set in the pre-Independence era and talks about the freedom struggle. It has been made on a humongous budget, is replete with visual effects, songs, dances, popular faces and has been dubbed in multiple languages.

Even within the genre of hyper-nationalist films, there might be increasing pressure to go beyond the current formula of constantly and unequivocally declaring love for India, Taneja of Yuvaa Originals said. “Cinema can be rooted in love (for the country) but does not have to be blinded by it. When audiences look at Hindi or Indian cinema, it has to be something that speaks to or about them, or they may choose to skip it," he said.

“It’s important to consider factors related to how much the pandemic is going to change consumption habits among young people… because when you have access to everything, will you just watch anything?"

