Is the end near for hyper-nationalist cinema?

Even within the genre of hyper-nationalist films, there might be increasing pressure to go beyond the current formula of constantly and unequivocally declaring love for India, Taneja of Yuvaa Originals said. “Cinema can be rooted in love (for the country) but does not have to be blinded by it. When audiences look at Hindi or Indian cinema, it has to be something that speaks to or about them, or they may choose to skip it," he said.

