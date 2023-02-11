Is the gold you are buying pure? Here's how to check the purity

The old-school touchstone method of evaluating gold is not the most accurate method to assess gold's purity. Credible players have moved to using advanced imported machines, which provide on-the-spot analysis of impurities in gold. This is far more accurate than chemical methods, traditional touchstone-method and provides one with the most accurate measure of purity. Also as a process, we take samples from multiple points on the the product that is getting verified, these samples are then melted and homogenised. Purity levels of each sample is then taken to arrive at the purity level of the product getting verified.