Is The Kerala Story a 'work of fiction'? Supreme Court says this

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed petitions filed by Jamiat Ulama I Hind and others challenging the release of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ to move the Kerala high court.
The petition sought a disclaimer that the movie is a work of fiction. The movie makers who were represented in Court by senior advocate Harish Salve said ‘they are not agreeable to the introduction of a new disclaimer.’
The Apex Court asked Kerala high court to take up the petitions considering that the movie is due for release on Friday. Other petitions referring to the movie propagating hate speech were also allowed to approach the Kerala high court.
What Kerala HC said?
Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the central government and the producers of the film 'The Kerala Story' on a plea seeking a stay on the film.
The court enquired whether the matter was pending before the Supreme Court. It stated that if the matter is pending before the Apex Court, it would not be right for the High Court to interfere.
The plea was moved by Advocate Anoop VR, who is also the state office bearer of an NGO by the name of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle.
The petitioner sought the removal of all incorrect and unverified statements and scenes derogatory to the Muslim community and to the State of Kerala, from the film as it is now intended to be showcased.
The petitioner contended that, "they say that it is inspired by true stories, which will give an indication that in Kerala, massive conversions are taking place. This is something which diminishes the dignity of the State and people as a whole. It is an insult. The teaser is inseparable from the film and hence it cannot be said that no one has seen the film. The State of Kerala is known for its communal harmony and secular outlook."
"The release of the movie will only disrupt and destroy the secular fabric of the State. The movie deliberately paints the State of Kerala in a negative light. A mere perusal of the teaser and trailer will substantiate the fact that the movie has the proclivity and potentiality to disturb public order, decency and morality, particularly women and the Muslim community," the plea stated.
