Is the new farm trade regime fueling food inflation?

NEW DELHI: After the Centre enacted a new set of laws freeing internal trade in farm produce, crop arrivals in regulated wholesale markets have witnessed a sharp decline. However, off-market transactions between farmers and traders which are going unrecorded could be fueling food inflation as traders engage in speculation and hoarding, experts said.

An analysis of numbers from wholesale regulated markets shows that in August, arrivals of most crops, from oilseeds, cereals and pulses to fruits and vegetables fell sharply year-on-year. In case of arhar, a variety of pulse, the fall in crop arrivals was a steep 53% while for chana arrivals fell by 23%. Among the most widely used perishables, arrival of potato fell by a steep 61% followed by onion (-58%) and tomato (-30%). Even arrivals of wheat and paddy fell by a staggering 54% and 31%, respectively.

The sharp fall in crop arrivals was expected since trade inside regulated wholesale markets or agriculture produce market committees (APMCs) attract 2-5% taxes levied by states. In June, the Centre brought in a new set of ordinances which allowed tax-free trade outside mandis and free movement of produce across states. It also amended the Essential Commodities Act and removed stock limits on traders.

It remains unclear whether farmers benefitted from this liberal trade regime in agriculture; but as higher volumes of trade shift outside mandis, the government is set to lose track of transactions between farmers and traders. All aspect of trade inside mandis—such as the price farmers are receiving for a particular grade of produce and quantities sold— are recorded, but there is currently no mechanism to record prices and trade volumes for transactions outside mandis.

“Off-mandi transactions could fuel speculation and hoarding of farm produce and could be a reason behind the recent spike in food prices," said Himanshu, associate professor of economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Consumer price inflation shot up to 6.9% in July driven by higher food prices which rose 9.6% year on year; however, wholesale food price inflation was recorded at 4%, implying farmers did not benefit from the spike in food prices.

“The new trade regime could lead to higher volatility in prices for both farmers and consumers, and make inflation targeting difficult for the central bank," Himanshu added.

According to Siraj Hussain, former agriculture secretary, speculation could be higher in commodities which are in short supply. “The government will not be able to track farm-gate prices but also lose track of where stocks are building up. Without any idea of wholesale prices and stocks, how will the government take a call on say, import duties?" asks Hussain.

One solution is to make registration of all warehouses mandatory with the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) so the government is aware of stocks stored by traders, he added.

Higher volumes of trade moving outside mandis, without any mechanism to monitor transactions, could also lead to pressing challenges for farmer since they rely on mandi prices to serve as a benchmark while selling their harvest.

Also, when farmers transact outside mandis it will be difficult to assess the volume of produce that is traded at less than government announced minimum support prices. Not recording off-mandi transactions will also erode the reliability of wholesale food price inflation numbers which are essentially producer prices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via