Is the new farm trade regime fueling food inflation?

An analysis of numbers from wholesale regulated markets shows that in August, arrivals of most crops, from oilseeds, cereals and pulses to fruits and vegetables fell sharply year-on-year. In case of arhar, a variety of pulse, the fall in crop arrivals was a steep 53% while for chana arrivals fell by 23%. Among the most widely used perishables, arrival of potato fell by a steep 61% followed by onion (-58%) and tomato (-30%). Even arrivals of wheat and paddy fell by a staggering 54% and 31%, respectively.