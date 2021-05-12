Is the real Covid variant risk from India being detected?

The efficacy of vaccines in dealing with variants isn’t a new concern. Researchers have fretted about everything from B.1.1.7 in the U.K. and B.1.351 in South Africa to P.1 in Brazil and B.1.429 and B.1.232 in California. (Yes, the naming system is completely bonkers.) So far, the news has been mostly good. As Sam Fazeli, a pharmaceuticals analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, recently noted, there is some evidence from nonhuman studies that booster shots will neutralize both the original virus and its altered version. As for reports of “breakthrough infections" in Israel, or vaccinated people being struck by the new variant, as Fazeli notes, we shouldn’t worry too much as long as symptoms are mild or nonexistent and hospitalization isn’t required.