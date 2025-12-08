Is the worst over? IndiGo claims on-time performance better to 91%, issues refunds worth 570 crore

As the IndiGo crisis entered seventh day, the airline once again apologised for nationwide disruptions and claimed that its on-time performance (OTP) has also become better, which is 91% across the network. It provided refunds for more than 5.8 lakh bookings between December 1 and 7, amounting to ₹569.6 crore, according to PTI.

The airline stated, “IndiGo has recorded considerable and consistent improvement across the network. Today, we are all set to operate over 1800 flights, connecting all stations that we operate to. We have optimized our operations and managed to reduce the number of cancellations which are being notified to customers in advance, and our on-time performance (OTP) has also improved to 91% across the network.”

The airline handled a large number of cancellations, and in total processed 9.5 lakh refunds worth ₹827 crore between November 21 and December 7. Regarding baggage, around 4,500 out of 9,000 bags have been returned to passengers so far, with IndiGo expecting to deliver the remaining items within the next 36 hours.

It stated that refunds for flights cancelled between December 3 and 15, 2025 are currently being processed and travellers impacted by the disruption can also receive a complete waiver on change and cancellation charges for bookings valid through December 15.

“We’d like to inform you that refunds for flights cancelled between 3rd December 2025 and 15th December 2025 are already being processed. In case your plans have changed due to the disruption, we are also offering a full waiver on change and cancellation requests for all bookings valid for travel till 15th December 2025. Refunds will be credited to the original payment method and may appear as one or two transactions,” IndiGo said.

IndiGo crisis IndiGo has come under intense scrutiny from both the government and passengers after cancelling hundreds of flights since December 2, attributing the disruptions to regulatory changes in pilots’ flight duty and operational norms. This has left lakhs of passengers stranded at airports across the country.

The aviation safety regulator, DGCA, has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras regarding the ongoing operational disruptions.