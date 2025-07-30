Is there a Tsunami alert in India? What INCOIS says after Russia's Kamchatka sees 8.7 magnitude quake

Russia Earthquake: An 8.7 magnitude earthquake was detected off the East Coast of Kamchatka on July 30, 2025. INCOIS confirmed there is no tsunami threat to India or the Indian Ocean.

“Tsunami Warning Centre, @ESSO_INCOIS detected an #earthquake of M 8.7 on 30 July 2025 at 04:54 IST (29 July 2025 at 23:24 UTC) @ Off East Coast of Kamchatka (Location: 52.57 N, 160.08 E). NO TSUNAMI THREAT to India and Indian Ocean in connection with this earthquake,” said INCOIS in a post on X.

In Russia, damage and evacuations were reported in areas closest to the epicentre, particularly in the Kuril Islands, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The first tsunami wave struck Severo-Kurilsk, the main town in the region, local governor Valery Limarenko confirmed. He stated that residents were safe and remaining on high ground until the risk of additional waves had passed.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a tsunami wave of approximately 30 centimetres reached Nemuro, located on the eastern coast of Hokkaido, Japan.

Tsunami warning sirens blared Tuesday in Honolulu, and people moved to higher ground.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves of 1 to 3 meters above tide level were possible along some coastal areas of Hawaii, Chile, Japan and the Solomon Islands. Waves of more than 3 meters were possible along some coastal areas of Russia and Ecuador.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami had been generated by the quake that could cause damage along the coastlines of all the Hawaiian islands.