‘Is there greener railway route anywhere?’ THIS drone view left netizens stunned

Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, who often shares the scenic beauty of ‘Incredible India’ on his official Twitter handle, is once again wonderstruck with the mesmerizing aerial view of the Udupi Railway line.
He shared a breathtaking drone visuals of the railway route on the microblogging site. It captured the natural beauty of train passing through green forests and mountains on the Udupi Railway line.
Sharing his feeling of profound amazement in a tweet post, Solheim also asked netizens if there a greener railway route anywhere? Credit for shooting such an attractive scene goes to photographer Raj Mohan, he said.
“Incredible India! Is there a greener rail route anywhere? Bengaluru - Udupi Railway line, from Sakleshpur to Kukke Subramanya, Karnataka. IG: Rajography @VisitUdupi," the Norwegian diplomat tweeted.
Take a look at the video below:
Photographer Raj Mohan responded to Erik's tweet post and expressed gratitude for the video shot by him. “Hi Eric, glad you shared my video and it's now going places," he replied.
The aerial view of Udupi Railway line has left internet users stunned. Solheim posted the clip on Wednesday, since then it has garnered over 88.4k views, more than 4,000 likes, and numerous reactions in the comment section.
One user said, “Truly amazing! Picturesque! Mesmerizing 'green route' through Western Ghats!"
“I have had the opportunity to trek along this beautiful railway line, often crossing numerous dark tunnels, valleys and rivers. It was exhaustive but amazing," another user shared his experience.
The third user wrote, “Eric I Admire your love for India n your efforts in drawing attention to its incredible beauty despite being Indians we lag behind in awareness of these gems of nature s marvels so much within our reach…@ErikSolhheim@Madhu_suri."
“Nature at its best. This must be the abode of gods and goddesses," the fourth user tweeted.
