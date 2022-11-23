‘Is there such a thing as cheerful pessimist…': Kamath quotes Charlie Munger

‘Is there such a thing as cheerful pessimist…': Kamath quotes Charlie Munger1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
- In his post, Kamath, shared a few quotes by him and said that these could help for those investing and building a business.
Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha on Thursday said that Charlie Munger is one of my favourite businessmen for his brutal honesty. Charlie Munger is Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman.
In his post, Nithin Kamath, shared a few quotes by him and said that these could help for those investing and building a business.
"Is there such a thing as a cheerful pessimist? That’s what I am." tweeted Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha.
"Charlie Munger is one of my favourite businessmen for his brutal honesty. Sharing a few good quotes that I got as a forward. There are learnings for those investing & building a business," he added.
"I got this forward on Whatsapp from a friend, his 100 quotes. Posting here for my future reference and for the community as it is mostly around investing and running a business," Kamath wrote in the post.
He shared a number of quotes from the investors, such as 'There is no better teacher than history in determining the future. There are answers worth billions of dollars in 30$ history books.'
'A lot of people with high IQs are terrible investors because they’ve got terrible temperaments,' Kamath quoted him.
Recently, online broking portal, Zerodha is facing glitches in showing executed orders. Many users have reported the issue on the micro blogging site, Twitter. Some are saying that executed users are not visible, while others are complaining that funds are not showing in the accounts.
Taking note of these glitches, Zerodha said that the company is working on resolving the issue and advised investors or traders to check the positions before placing new orders.
“Few of our users are unable to check or modify their orders on Kite. Executed orders will show up normally on the Kite positions page. We are working on resolving this issue. Please check the positions before placing new orders," Zerodha tweeted.
Charlie Munger recently spoke highly of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, calling it an amazing feat in the American auto industry.
“I was certainly surprised that Tesla did as well as it did," Munger said in an interview with CNBC.
