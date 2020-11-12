Is this a Dhanteras miracle or a potential fraud?

Did you get any SMS claiming "income tax refund of Rs. 12,514 has been approved and your bank a/c will be credited shortly".

The message sent by the hackers almost seems genuine, as if it has been sent by the income tax department.

The text message also asks you to verify your account number. "If the same (a/c no.) is correct, quickly follow the link below to update your bank record on file," it says.

Modi government's PIB Fact Check team through its Twitter handle @PIBFactCheck has issued a clarification on this fake message. PIB says, "Don't let frauds like this ruin your festive fervour! Celebrate Dhanteras2020 the way it is meant to be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm, NOT scams."

"This Diwali2020 be aware and BurstFakeNews," it added.

The I-T department has repeatedly asked taxpayers to be wary of links sent via SMS/email.

And keep in mind if any income tax refund is due, and it is being adjusted against the previous year outstanding tax demand, then you will be required to log in to your account on the e-filing website mentioned above and then respond to it.

Here's the official link of I-T dept website

The official link of the tax department website is https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in and https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home.

The I-T department has also asked the taxpayers to forward the email or link of the website pretending to be the tax department at webmanager@incometax.gov.in.

Earlier, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and the Reserve Bank of India had also put out cautionary messages asking people not to fall prey to fake links.





