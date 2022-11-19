‘Is this a jail?’ AAP leader Satyendar Jain slammed for enjoying massage in Tihar Jail2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
in a CCTV video from Tihar Jail, AAP leader Satyendar Jain was seen enjoying massage.
A CCTV video has emerged that shows jailed Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. Netizens are not extremely happy about the revelation.
“Now we know why Sisodia is pleading with the BJP everyday to send him to jail," wrote one user. Another user wrote, “Rahul Gandhi in sab k liye Thailand jaate hain aur yeh aam admi Tihar jail (Rahul Gandhi goes to Thailand to do such things whereas this common man goes to Tihar jail for it)."
“Is this a jail? The question is how he can avail of such services. Modi govt is planning to bring legislation that can bar govt employees' pensions and gratuity for their unscrupulous conduct. Hope they implement it fast and take punitive action against jail authority," posted one user.
“He needs to be shifted from Delhi TIhar jail. Kejriwal AAM ADMI mascot is exposed. His minister is enjoying a luxurious life in jail because he is AAM ADMI of Kejriwal," one user wrote.
“Please don't mislead the people. They are discussing on several issues like: How to reduce the pollution in Delhi. How to eliminate corruption from the country. How to make the Mohalla clinics as world class hospitals... etc," one wrote in apparent sarcasm.
Some other people defended Jain by saying that it was not something new in Tihar Jail. “Is this done out of way or what? Beauty & SPA services started way back in 2013 in Tihar Jail, and, nothing wrong about it (like #SatyendraJain availing these)," the user wrote.
“Isn't it illegal to leak the video jailed person to public. They should leak the footage of staff who were allowing massage person to come inside the jail," another user posted.
In a letter sent through his attorney Anant Malik, imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar earlier claimed that AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain - the minister of Minister of Power, PWD, Health & FW, Industries and Gurudwara Elections, had requested kickbacks in a 2016 deal for the purchase of tablets for the Delhi school model.
