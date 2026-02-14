‘Is this a life?': Adityanath takes swing at Delhi AQI, hails UP's good environment

Gorakhpur: Likening the air quality of the national capital to a 'gas chamber', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that people in Uttar Pradesh enjoy a clean environment and are not being suffocated, despite all the developmental work.

While speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, Adityanath stated that one of the biggest global challenges today is environmental degradation.

"The environment here is quite good; there is no pollution. Without pollution, there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution exists, it harms the lungs. If our supply of oxygen is compromised, the entire body suffers," he explained.

Advertisement

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the renovated Block Development Officer's office in Jungle Kauria, Gorakhpur, the UP government said.

He shifted his focus to Delhi's air quality, saying, "You see the condition in Delhi? It feels like a gas chamber. The situation is dire; breathing is difficult, and there's a burning sensation in the eyes. Doctors advise those suffering from asthma, as well as the elderly and children, to stay indoors. What kind of life is this?"

He cautioned that any disruption to the environment could lead to similar circumstances. "We are fortunate here; we have development without a suffocating environment," Adityanath added.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 211, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Advertisement