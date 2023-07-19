‘Is this idea of INDIA?’: BJP takes a swipe at Opposition over SP MLA Abu Azmi's remarks on chanting ‘Vande Mataram’2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:50 PM IST
BJP criticizes Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for saying that chanting 'Vande Mataram' is unacceptable to him.
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has sparked a war of words after asserting that Vande Mataram chants were unacceptable to him. The BJP took a swipe at the Opposition over the remarks on Wednesday, linking it to the newly renamed INDIA coalition. Members of 26 Opposition parties had come together earlier this week to chalk out a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The group announced that the upcoming polls would see the BJP ‘fight against INDIA’.
