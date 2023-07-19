Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has sparked a war of words after asserting that Vande Mataram chants were unacceptable to him. The BJP took a swipe at the Opposition over the remarks on Wednesday, linking it to the newly renamed INDIA coalition. Members of 26 Opposition parties had come together earlier this week to chalk out a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The group announced that the upcoming polls would see the BJP ‘fight against INDIA’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}