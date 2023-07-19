Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Is this idea of INDIA?’: BJP takes a swipe at Opposition over SP MLA Abu Azmi's remarks on chanting ‘Vande Mataram’

‘Is this idea of INDIA?’: BJP takes a swipe at Opposition over SP MLA Abu Azmi's remarks on chanting ‘Vande Mataram’

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:50 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

BJP criticizes Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for saying that chanting 'Vande Mataram' is unacceptable to him.

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi arrives to attend the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has sparked a war of words after asserting that Vande Mataram chants were unacceptable to him. The BJP took a swipe at the Opposition over the remarks on Wednesday, linking it to the newly renamed INDIA coalition. Members of 26 Opposition parties had come together earlier this week to chalk out a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The group announced that the upcoming polls would see the BJP ‘fight against INDIA’.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has sparked a war of words after asserting that Vande Mataram chants were unacceptable to him. The BJP took a swipe at the Opposition over the remarks on Wednesday, linking it to the newly renamed INDIA coalition. Members of 26 Opposition parties had come together earlier this week to chalk out a plan of action for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The group announced that the upcoming polls would see the BJP ‘fight against INDIA’.

“Abu Azmi of SP says: I won't say Vande Mataram, I won't bow my head as my religion doesn't allow it. Is this idea of I.N.D.I.A? Or is this anti-India? SP is a part of this alleged I.N.D.I.A," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

“Abu Azmi of SP says: I won't say Vande Mataram, I won't bow my head as my religion doesn't allow it. Is this idea of I.N.D.I.A? Or is this anti-India? SP is a part of this alleged I.N.D.I.A," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

The senior politician claimed that while India was in the name of the opposition parties' alliance, it was not in their agenda. The acronym incidentally stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive alliance.

The senior politician claimed that while India was in the name of the opposition parties' alliance, it was not in their agenda. The acronym incidentally stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive alliance.

ALSO READ: INDIA from UPA: Opposition's push for a new name explained

Earlier this week Azmi had created quite a stir while raising the Sambhajinagar district riot issue in the Maharashtra Assembly. Outraged BJP lawmakers had taken serious exception to his remarks with the state legislative assembly eventually being adjourned on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: INDIA from UPA: Opposition's push for a new name explained

Earlier this week Azmi had created quite a stir while raising the Sambhajinagar district riot issue in the Maharashtra Assembly. Outraged BJP lawmakers had taken serious exception to his remarks with the state legislative assembly eventually being adjourned on Wednesday.

"Some people say that if one has to live in India, 'Vande Mataram' must be chanted. We can not do it. We believe only in one god," he had said.

"Some people say that if one has to live in India, 'Vande Mataram' must be chanted. We can not do it. We believe only in one god," he had said.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar had appealed for calm, insisting that the comments were ‘irrelevant to the topic’. He eventually adjourned the house for ten minutes as the protest continued.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar had appealed for calm, insisting that the comments were ‘irrelevant to the topic’. He eventually adjourned the house for ten minutes as the protest continued.

ALSO READ: How Opposition Front convinced Nitish Kumar to agree with I.N.D.I.A. name

"Earlier SP released terrorists and patronised Yakub (Memon), Afzal (Guru). Congress questioned the surgical strike, Balakot, and 26/11 was blamed on India, not Pakistan. This is their true face. Will Mamata-di, Kharge ji, Rahul ji tell us their stand?" Poonawalla asked.

ALSO READ: How Opposition Front convinced Nitish Kumar to agree with I.N.D.I.A. name

"Earlier SP released terrorists and patronised Yakub (Memon), Afzal (Guru). Congress questioned the surgical strike, Balakot, and 26/11 was blamed on India, not Pakistan. This is their true face. Will Mamata-di, Kharge ji, Rahul ji tell us their stand?" Poonawalla asked.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 06:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.