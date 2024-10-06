’Is this LEGAL?’: Tillotama Shome flags ’no calls, messages’ as Air India flight to London gets delayed by 8 hours

Actor Tillotama Shome on Sunday slammed Air India for not providing information to passengers of Mumbai-London flight which was late by 8.5 hours.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Shome criticised the airline for poor communication and lack of accountability during the delay, which affected numerous passengers.

In a series of posts, she said,"AI 129. @airindia flight to Heathrow. Delayed as of now from 5.15 am to 10am. No message, no calls from the airlines to notify passengers of the delay. Upon contacting AI, all they can say is sorry. Zero accountability and no solutions offered. India’s official airline."

The Delhi Crime actor acked, “ Why is @airindia not informing it's passengers that their flight is delayed by 8.5 hours?”

In another post the actor said, " No hotel provided to sleep. No alternative flight options. Our luggage is checked in. Is this LEGAL? How are we being compensated?

The actor said that the Air India is official airline of India, but there is zero accountability and no solutions offered.

Replying to post by Air India, the actor said that no notification was sent to passengers. She said. “ It is not just me, many passengers have not received any communication. Your staff, admitted saying ,' it takes time to call so many people. We called as many as we could '. This is not a house party time being changed, it's a flight.”

Regreting the inconvenience caused to her, Air India had claimed in its reply that the notification about the delay was sent out on the registered phone number. And the team on the ground was actively communicating with the passengers to offer assistance and provide real-time updates about the situation.

Shome further asked the airline to stop deflecting the issue and take responsibility.

She further appealed to both Air India and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for answers. "@DGCAIndia what is the way forward? How are we being compensated for this delay? Awaiting your response. Sincerely, A concerned and exhausted citizen (sic)."