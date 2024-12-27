Manmohan Singh's death: The Karnataka government declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and offices today after former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, December 27. The central government is reportedly planning to announce seven days of national mourning as a mark of respect to the former PM.

Soon after the announcement of government holiday in Karnataka, there were speculations about whether there will be a school and bank holiday in other states as well. All the government programs will be cancelled on Friday and Union Cabinet is likely to meet at 11 am today, reported Economic Times citing sources.