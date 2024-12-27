Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Is today a holiday? Are banks, schools, government offices closed on Friday to mourn former PM Manmohan Singh's death?

Is today a holiday? Are banks, schools, government offices closed on Friday to mourn former PM Manmohan Singh's death?

Livemint

Manmohan Singh's death: Karnataka government has announced a holiday on Friday as a mark of respect to former PM Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday.

Former PM Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday. Will banks, schools, government offices remain shut today?

Manmohan Singh's death: The Karnataka government declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and offices today after former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, December 27. The central government is reportedly planning to announce seven days of national mourning as a mark of respect to the former PM.

Soon after the announcement of government holiday in Karnataka, there were speculations about whether there will be a school and bank holiday in other states as well. All the government programs will be cancelled on Friday and Union Cabinet is likely to meet at 11 am today, reported Economic Times citing sources.

(More to come)

