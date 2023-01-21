Is Twitter deleting posts on PM Modi's BBC documentary at Centre’s request? TMC MP Derek O'Brien claims so2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 03:30 PM IST
India: The Modi Question, a two-part BBC documentary, claims to have looked at the details of the riots that occurred in Gujarat in 2002 while Modi was chief minister.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien has claimed that Twitter removed his tweet on a BBC documentary that he claimed "exposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on minorities. O'Brien called it "censorship" and shared the screenshot of an email from Twitter stating that his message was removed at the request of the Indian government for violating Indian law.
