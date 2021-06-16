An anaesthetic is a drug used that results in a temporary loss of sensation or awareness
A fake WhatsApp message is in circulation that talks about hat anaesthetics/ anesthetic can be life-threatening for Covid-19 vaccinated people.
The message claims, "Anyone who has been vaccinated against coronavirus is prohibited from taking any type of anesthetics or dentist's anesthetics because this poses a great danger to the life of a vaccinated person
An anaesthetic is a drug used that results in a temporary loss of sensation or awareness. General anesthesia is used to induce unconsciousness during surgery. It prevents pain during medical procedures by numbing a specific part of the body, and its effects are short-lived.