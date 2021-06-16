A fake WhatsApp message is in circulation that talks about hat anaesthetics/ anesthetic can be life-threatening for Covid-19 vaccinated people.

The message claims, "Anyone who has been vaccinated against coronavirus is prohibited from taking any type of anesthetics or dentist's anesthetics because this poses a great danger to the life of a vaccinated person

However, the fact check done by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found the claim to be fake.

"A post claiming that anaesthetics can be life-threatening for #COVID19 vaccinated people is doing the rounds on social media. This claim is #FAKE," the PIB fact Check said on Twitter.

The government's PIB fact check team has straightforwardly said that there is no scientific evidence to date to confirm such a claim.

The fact check team added, "Don't fall for misinformation. GET vaccinated".

An anaesthetic is a drug used that results in a temporary loss of sensation or awareness. General anesthesia is used to induce unconsciousness during surgery. It prevents pain during medical procedures by numbing a specific part of the body, and its effects are short-lived.

