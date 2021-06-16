A fake WhatsApp message is in circulation that talks about hat anaesthetics/ anesthetic can be life-threatening for Covid-19 vaccinated people.
A fake WhatsApp message is in circulation that talks about hat anaesthetics/ anesthetic can be life-threatening for Covid-19 vaccinated people.
The message claims, "Anyone who has been vaccinated against coronavirus is prohibited from taking any type of anesthetics or dentist's anesthetics because this poses a great danger to the life of a vaccinated person
The message claims, "Anyone who has been vaccinated against coronavirus is prohibited from taking any type of anesthetics or dentist's anesthetics because this poses a great danger to the life of a vaccinated person
Subscribe to Continue Reading
However, the fact check done by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found the claim to be fake.
"A post claiming that anaesthetics can be life-threatening for #COVID19 vaccinated people is doing the rounds on social media. This claim is #FAKE," the PIB fact Check said on Twitter.
The government's PIB fact check team has straightforwardly said that there is no scientific evidence to date to confirm such a claim.
The fact check team added, "Don't fall for misinformation. GET vaccinated".
An anaesthetic is a drug used that results in a temporary loss of sensation or awareness. General anesthesia is used to induce unconsciousness during surgery. It prevents pain during medical procedures by numbing a specific part of the body, and its effects are short-lived.