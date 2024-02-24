India's star cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second child on 20 February. In a social media post, Virat Kohli revealed the arrival of their son Akaay, who was born on 15 February. While the internet remained abuzz with the development, some fans raised the thrill with questions about the citizenship status of Akaay, who was reportedly born in London, United Kingdom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fans asked if Akaay automatically gets citizenship in the UK due to his alleged birthplace and the fact that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a residence in London.

Akaay is a British citizen? What UK citizenship rules say The citizenship rules in the UK clearly state that not every child born in the country will automatically be able to claim British citizenship by birth. “A child does not automatically become a British citizen when born in the UK unless one of its parents is a UK citizen. Therefore, if a child is born in the UK to one or both British parents, they can automatically claim British citizenship," an immigration website named Immigration Advice Services said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In addition, if a child is born outside the UK to one or more British parents, they will need to register their UK citizenship status. This is a simple and straightforward process that allows the child to access their British passport and full rights as a UK citizen," it added.

But, it will be easy for Akaay to acquire British citizenship, right? Although, Akaay will not get British citizenship by birth, being born in the UK will surely expedite his citizenship acquisition process. The rules state that Akaay is eligible for registration as a British citizen and he can get the citizenship of the country if he resides there until at least the age of 10.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!