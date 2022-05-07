Since Covid outbreak in 2019, face masks have become a part of our daily. In these last 2 years, the mask has provided significant protection against the virus. It not only blocks the large respiratory droplets from coughs or sneezes from spreading but also because it restricts the smaller airborne particles that are produced when people talk or exhale. However, wearing the mask constantly has its side effects too, for example, it can give breathing problems, hearing issues etc.

Noting that masks have remained beneficial throughout the pandemic, Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care at Parel Mumbai's Global Hospital, told Hindusthan Times that people should continue wearing them in enclosed spaces even now.

However, wearing a mask has its disadvantages too. “There are advantages and disadvantages in any circumstance. Wearing a mask, which is recommended by public health authorities, has an advantage that cannot be overlooked: it protects ourselves, and we protect others by properly using it," he said.

For example, for wearing masks for long breathing becomes more difficult, hearing becomes more difficult, and your glasses fog up, among other things. And even though we agree on this, we usually try to adjust to these difficulties since we think that in the current scenario, wearing of the mask will be more beneficial.

Pointing out another pertinent point, Dr Sushil Jain, Pulmonary consultant at Masina Hospital, said, “The use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection." However, there are numerous advantages of wearing it.

And at the same time we cannot ignore the disadvantages too, Elaborating on that, Dr Sushil Jain said that it causes, “Headache and/or breathing difficulties depending on type of mask used, development of facial skin lesions, irritant dermatitis or worsening acne when used frequently for long hours, difficulty with communicating clearly especially for persons who are deaf or have poor hearing or use lip reading, discomfort, a false sense of security leading to potentially lower adherence to other critical preventive measures such as physical distancing and hand hygiene, poor compliance with mask wearing, waste management issues like improper mask disposal leading to increased litter in public places and environmental hazards, difficulty wearing masks especially for children, developmentally challenged persons, those with mental illness or breathing problems, those who have had facial trauma or recent oral surgery and those living in hot and humid environments."