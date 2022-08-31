Is working 18 hrs a day only way to achieve goals? Edelweiss AMC CEO answers

Is working 18 hrs a day only way to achieve goals? Edelweiss AMC CEO answers2 min read . 10:15 AM IST
- Bombay Shaving Company's CEO Shantanu Deshpande advised youngsters to work for at least 18 hours for 4-5 years to achieve their goals
Whether you are a new graduate trying to figure out how to get a leg up in your career, or you're a mid-career professional looking to secure your next promotion, everyone wishes to have a successful career in their respective jobs.
However, how many hours one should work to achieve their career goals is a debatable topic. Recently, Bombay Shaving Company's CEO Shantanu Deshpande advised youngsters to work for at least 18 hours for 4-5 years to achieve their goals. "The flex you build in the first 5 years of your career carries you for the rest of it," Deshpande wrote.
According to him, work-life balance, spending time with family, and rejuvenation should not be given importance at an early stage of a career. "Don't do random rona-dhona. Take it to the chin and be relentless. You will be a way better for it," he wrote.
Well, the CEO's advice has received a mixed response from netizens. And now Edelweiss AMC CEO Radhika Gupta has also jumped into this 18 hours workday debate.
According to Gupta who is also the author of the book 'Limitless', an individual can choose to work very hard in their 20s or 30s or throughout their career, but "hours may not be the best metric (and having worked 18-hour days, I can say they are loooongg!), but that's semantics".
She added that one can choose to strive for 'moderate' to have time for other things. "Both are choices and there is no judgment....remember, choices have consequences," the CEO said.
Gupta believes in the concept 'chappal ghisso,' by which she meant to achieve growth by sheer speed of execution.
"Many high growth businesses are what they are because of the sheer speed of execution, and execution is sheer hard work".
According to her, if an individual has chosen a path of hard work, and is successful in delivering results, will achieve quicker growth. On the other hand, choosing a 'moderate' existence over a colleague, an individual should be prepared for those consequences as well.
"Decide what matters in your journey and take the route that delivers that. And don't worry about the bumps or nice view on someone else's," she added.
On the personal front, Gupta has lived most of her life doing long hours of work. "I choose a hectic space of life because it makes me truly happy. No regrets," the vice chairperson, AMFI wrote.
In fact, she returned to her office from her maternity leave in just six-and-a-half weeks. She had also posted pictures of her baby and the office and said that baby and business don't blend in a 'picture perfect work-life balance, but bring in a 'beautifully chaotic harmony' to her life.
